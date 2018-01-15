

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Monday, extending recent gains to hit fresh 4-month highs as the dollar weakened.



Gold was up $5.60 an ounce at $1340.50 an ounce.



Traders were looking ahead to the mid-week release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book for clues about whether they plan to raise interest rates in the first part of 2018.



On Friday, a report from the Labor Department showed U.S. consumer prices rose by less than expected in December, reflecting a sharp pullback in energy prices.



The consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in December after climbing by 0.4 in November. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



