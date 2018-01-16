

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK) and Optus have signed a five-year agreement under which Nokia will manage and maintain key components of Optus' network infrastructure, operations and field maintenance. As part of the contract, Nokia and Optus will develop a Network Operations Centre NOC.



Optus will benefit from reduced operational complexity. Nokia will also work with Optus to review its network structure and operations periodically to ensure Optus' competitive advantage and ability to respond to customers' evolving needs.



Nokia said it will provide network operations and software services, and deploy robotics, artificial intelligence and extreme automation to help Optus standardize and scale its operations, while Nokia Field Services will manage all components of work associated with mobile base station equipment and facilities.



