

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO) Executive Chairman and CEO, John Chen, unveiled BlackBerry Jarvis, a transformational software cybersecurity product. BlackBerry is initially marketing this solution to automakers, whose complex software supply chains create compelling and urgent use cases that Jarvis can help solve today.



BlackBerry also noted that Jarvis is applicable to other industry segments, citing healthcare, industrial automation, aerospace, and defense as examples of other fields with immediate need for this product.



Jarvis is a one-of-its-kind cloud-based static binary code scanning solution that identifies vulnerabilities in software used in automobiles. Jarvis scans and delivers deep actionable insights in minutes, what would otherwise involve manually scanning that will take large numbers of experts and an impractical amount of time.



Exacerbating the challenge for OEMs is the fact that vehicles use hundreds of software components, many of which are written by an expansive network of third party suppliers spread across several tiers. This distributed supply chain offers many advantages while also increasing opportunities for human error that can slow down production cycles and impact overall quality.



'Offered on a pay-as-you-go usage basis, Jarvis is customized for the unique needs of each OEM and their entire software supply chain. Once initiated, automakers will have online access to Jarvis and can scan any number of binary files at every stage of software development. This includes the capability to evaluate new software under consideration as well as the ability to assess existing software already in production. Once scanned, development teams have immediate access to the results via user-friendly dashboards with specific cautions and advisories,' BlackBerry said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX