

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) announced the Court Supervised Settlement Program established as part of the Deepwater Horizon class action settlement is winding down. The Group now expects to take a post-tax non-operating charge of around $1.7 billion in its fourth quarter 2017 results for the remaining Business Economic Loss and other claims associated with the Settlement Program.



BP plc now anticipates cash payments related to Deepwater Horizon in 2018 to be around $3 billion, as compared to the company's third-quarter estimate of just over $2 billion. The Group said the cash impact is expected to be spread over a multi-year period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX