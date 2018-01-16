

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) updated its previously issued earnings guidance to include estimated impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). The company updated its 2017 GAAP EPS guidance and affirmed adjusted EPS guidance, including the estimated impacts of the TCJA.



American Water's 2018 GAAP EPS guidance range, including the estimated impacts of the TCJA, is $3.22 to $3.32 per share. The company noted that this is the same GAAP EPS guidance range provided in its initial guidance.



American Water's long-term guidance for the 2018-2022 period, including the estimated impacts of the TCJA, targets adjusted EPS CAGR of 7 to 10 percent. Dividend growth is expected at the high end of the adjusted EPS CAGR target. As part of the 2018-2022 long-term guidance, the company does not plan to issue additional equity during the period.



