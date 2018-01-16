

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) Tuesday said it has entered into a broad partnership with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) for development, regulatory support and commercialization of companion diagnostics that will be included in updates to FoundationOne CDx. The companion diagnostics will be used for Pfizer's oncology portfolio.



FoundationOne CDx is a FDA-approved comprehensive genomic profiling assay for all solid tumors that incorporates multiple companion diagnostics.



The unique combination of FoundationInsights and FoundationOne CDx will potentially enable Pfizer to leverage Foundation Medicine's platform technology to accelerate discovery and development of precision oncology therapeutics.



