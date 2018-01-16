

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) Tuesday announced the realignment of its specialty logistics and e-commerce solutions in a new structure under FedEx Trade Networks, Inc., beginning March 1.



The FedEx Trade Networks will be led by FTN CEO Richard Smith.



FedEx said the elements of the new organization will be FedEx Custom Critical, FedEx Cross Border FedEx Supply Chain, and FedEx Trade Networks Transport & Brokerage.



FedEx Forward Depots, a new company, will have the responsibility for Critical Inventory and Service Parts Logistics, 3-D Printing, Repair Center and the FedEx Packaging Lab.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX