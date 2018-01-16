

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures edged lower Tuesday for the first time in six sessions, as the dollar stabilized from 3-year lows.



WTI light sweet crue oil fell 57 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $63.73/bbl, easing from the highest since 2014.



Traders took profits ahead of two reports on weekly U.S. crude oil inventories. U.S. stockpiles have dropped for eight weeks in a row, boosting oil prices.



Over the weekend, Iraqi oil minister Jabbar al-Luaibi said that production curbs had contributed to stability in the market and should remain, echoing comments from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX