

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French retailer Casino Group (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) Wednesday reported that its sales for the fourth quarter grew 3.2 percent on an organic basis, and 2 percent on like-for-like basis. Sales reached 10.0 billion euros in the quarter.



For the full year, sales rose 5 percent overall to 37.8 billion euros, while it was up 3.2 percent on an organic basis, and rose 2.4 percent on like-for-like basis.



In France, quarterly comparable sales were up slightly to 0.3 percent, with food sales posting comparable growth of 1.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX