

WIMBORNE MINSTER (dpa-AFX) - Responding to BBC Radio 4 Programme on purchase of fake degrees, Military and civil systems provider Cobham Plc. (COB.L) said that its Board became aware during 2017 of the purchase of such degrees for a small number of employees in the legacy FB Heliservices business unit-- now Cobham Helicopter Services--, that occurred between 2013 and 2014.



David Lockwood, Cobham CEO said,'I instigated an immediate investigation by a leading law firm as soon as I was made aware of this issue. The investigation was conducted over a three month period and completed in June 2017. It concluded that the issue was historic and related to the tax status of a small number of employees based in Curacao, was entirely unrelated to the performance of their roles, and had no impact upon the safety of any of its operations or the training of any individuals in the United Kingdom or elsewhere. Procedural and disciplinary actions have been taken to address the issues raised and the matter is now closed.'



David Lockwood noted that Cobham Helicopter Services aircrew and engineers are highly trained professionals who hold the required licenses and qualifications to fulfil their roles, and these are routinely and independently audited.



On Tuesday, BBC Radio reported that Thousands of UK nationals have bought fake degrees from a multi-million pound 'diploma mill' in Pakistan, a BBC Radio 4's File on Four programme investigation has found. Buyers include NHS consultants, nurses and a large defence contractor.



The report noted that one British buyer spent almost £500,000 on bogus documents.



BBC said that Axact, which claims to be the 'world's largest IT company', operates a network of hundreds of fake online universities run by agents from a Karachi call centre.



With names such as Brooklyn Park University and Nixon University, they feature stock images of smiling students and even fake news articles singing the institution's praises.



According to documents seen by BBC Radio 4's File on Four programme, more than 3,000 fake Axact qualifications were sold to UK-based buyers in 2013 and 2014, including master's degrees, doctorates and PhDs.



