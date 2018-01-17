

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) announced, for full year 2018, the company expects net earnings of $4.15 to $4.25 per share. Excluding the impact from Sevcon acquisition, guidance implies a 10% to 12.5% year-over-year improvement in EPS. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $10.4 billion - $10.6 billion, implying organic sales growth of 5.0% to 7.0% from 2017. Excluding the impact of stronger foreign currencies and the acquisition of Sevcon, net sales growth is expected to be 5.0% to 7.0%. The company also projects: share repurchases of approximately $100 million; and free cash flow within a range of $500 million to $550 million.



For the first-quarter of 2018, BorgWarner projects: net earnings of $0.97 to $1.01 per share; and organic net sales growth of 3.0% to 5.5%.



The company expects its net new business backlog to drive a compound annual organic growth rate of 5.0% - 7.0% from 2017 through 2020, compared to compound annual industry growth of 0% - 1.0% over the same time period. Net new business is projected to be within a range of $650 million to $730 million in 2018, $675 million to $800 million in 2019 and $700 million to $825 million in 2020. Based on these assumptions, the company's 2020 revenue outlook is $11.5 billion - $11.8 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX