

Fastenal Co. (FAST) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $152.4 million, or $0.53 per share. This was higher than $114.8 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $1.09 billion. This was up from $0.95 billion last year.



Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $152.4 Mln. vs. $114.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $1.09 Bln vs. $0.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.7%



