

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart Wednesday announced the launch of an opioid disposal solution, known as DisposeRx, which will help in its fight against opioid abuse and misuse. The free first-of-its kind solution will be available in all company pharmacies, making the retailer the first national pharmacy chain to do so.



DisposeRx packets contain a crosslinking polymer blend that, when added to the pill bottle with warm water, sequester any form of prescription drugs into a non-divertible and biodegradable gel. These include powders, pills, tablets, capsules, liquids or patches. The chemicals in the packet are listed as safe by the FDA.



The solution ultimately helps patients to responsibly dispose of leftover medications in their trash.



More than 65 percent of people misusing prescription opioids are said to get them from family and friends, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the National Institute of Drug Abuse.



The company noted that personal prescriptions are one of the main sources of nonmedical opioid abuse. With DisposeRx, patients can effortlessly destroy leftover opioids.



Walmart said the disposal solution will be available to patients when filling an opioid prescription at any one of its 4,700 pharmacies nationwide. The patients are already getting counseling on proper opioid use.



Beginning immediately, patients filling any new Class II opioid prescription at Walmart pharmacies will receive a free DisposeRx packet and opioid safety information brochure when picking up their prescription.



Further, patients with chronic Class II opioid prescriptions will be offered a free DisposeRx packet every six months. Existing pharmacy patients can also request a free DisposeRx packet at any time, including at the upcoming Walmart Wellness Day event on January 20. Additionally, Sam's Club patients can access Dispose Rx at their pharmacies.



Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark, said, 'About one-third of medications sold go unused. Too often, these dangerous narcotics remain unsecured where children, teens or visitors may have access. I commend Walmart for taking this innovative approach to help keep unused prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.'



