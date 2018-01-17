

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) said that its board of directors has appointed Donald Casey Jr. as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the company's board of directors, effective February 12, 2018.



Casey succeeds Mark Thierer, who served as interim CEO since September 28, 2017. Thierer will continue to serve as interim CEO through February 11, 2018 and will work closely with Casey to ensure a seamless transition.



Eric Brandt, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board said, 'After a comprehensive search and careful consideration, our Board unanimously concluded that Don has the right mix of skills, experience and talent to lead Dentsply Sirona to achieve its full potential. Don has deep experience in global manufacturing, product development and distribution of medical devices and technology.'



