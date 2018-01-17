sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

50,50 Euro		-3,00
-5,61 %
WKN: A2AF0E ISIN: US24906P1093 Ticker-Symbol: DY2 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,50
51,00
16:01
50,50
51,00
16:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC50,50-5,61 %