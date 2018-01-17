

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. has inked a new deal with the National Basketball Association that will enable Verizon to deliver live out-of-market games via NBA League Pass to highlights, fantasy basketball, original programming and more - on Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Fantasy and across Verizon's family of media brands.



Verizon customers would have to pay $99 per season for the package.



'Verizon is uniquely positioned to partner with the NBA in a first of-its-kind technology and content partnership that will serve the NBA's dynamic fan base with more live action, fantasy and lifestyle content in addition to experiential opportunities in the U.S. and globally through Yahoo Fantasy,' said Brian Angiolet, SVP, Global Chief Media and Content Officer at Verizon.



As part of the partnership, beginning with NBA All-Star 2018 in Los Angeles, the NBA and Verizon will unveil a series of innovative collaborations leveraging Verizon's leading 5G network and technology designed to deliver premium NBA content and unique fan experiences.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX