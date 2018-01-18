

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DBOEF.PK, DBOEY.PK) announced Thursday that Central Bank of Iran, known as Bank Markazi has filed complaint against Deutsche Boerse's subsidiary Clearstream Banking S.A., Luxembourg.



Bank Markazi named Banca UBAE S.P.A. and Clearstream as defendants in the complaint, filed in the context of the ongoing disputes regarding assets of Bank Markazi.



The company said the complaint filed before the Luxembourg courts primarily seeks the restitution of assets of Bank Markazi which the complaint alleges are held on accounts of UBAE and Bank Markazi with Clearstream totaling approximately $4.9 billion plus interest. Alternatively, Bank Markazi seeks damages in the same amount.



The assets sought include assets in the amount of approximately $1.9 billion that were turned over to US plaintiffs pursuant to a 2013 binding and enforceable US court order in a proceeding to which Bank Markazi was a party. The claim also addresses customer assets of approximately $2 billion, which include assets that are held at Clearstream and which are currently subject to US and Luxembourg litigation brought by US plaintiffs, and addresses assets that were previously transferred out of Clearstream to UBAE.



Deutsche Boerse stated that Clearstream believes the complaint against it to be without merit. Clearstream will take all necessary and appropriate measures to vigorously contest the claims.



