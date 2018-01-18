Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-01-18 / 11:54 *Manz AG: Good start into the year with orders amounting to roughly 20 million USD for equipment for display production* Reutlingen, January 18, 2018 - Manz AG, a worldwide high-tech equipment manufacturer with an extensive technological portfolio, has received new and follow-up orders in the Electronics segment at the turn of the year. The total order volume for wet chemical processing solutions for the production of displays is roughly 20 million USD. Manz AG's equipment impressed existing customers such as Xianyang CaiHong Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd. ("CHOT"), a major Chinese flat panel display manufacturer belonging to China Electronics Corporation (CEC) Group. Two other long-time customers, an electronics manufacturer located in Taiwan and a Japanese technology group, also decided in favor of Manz' innovative equipment for manufacturing high-end TFT and flexible OLED displays. Eckhard Hörner-Marass, CEO of Manz AG, notes: "These orders mark a good start to the new 2018 year. We are glad CHOT chose to continue working with our equipment and awarding the contract for their follow-up order to us. Thanks to our innovative strength, we have been able to further expand our very good position in wet chemical processes for manufacturing TFT, LTPS, and OLED displays over the last business year." With its development and production locations in Taiwan and China, Manz AG is represented in the hot spots of the display industry. The high-tech equipment manufacturer is able to win out in competition with local companies by offering German quality standards at locally competitive prices. *Company Profile: * *Manz AG - passion for efficiency* As one of the world's leading high-tech equipment manufacturers, Manz AG, based in Reutlingen, Germany, is a pioneer for innovative products in fast-growing markets. Founded in 1987, the company has expertise in five technology sectors: automation, laser processing, metrology as well as wet chemical and roll-to-roll processing. These technologies are deployed and continuously developed by Manz in the three strategic business segments of "Electronics", "Solar" and "Energy Storage". The company has been listed on the stock exchange in Germany since 2006 and currently develops and produces in Germany, China, Taiwan, Slovakia, Hungary and Italy. It also has sales and service branches in the United States and India. Manz AG currently employs around 1,700 people, about half of which are in Asia. With the claim "passion for efficiency", Manz offers its customers in dynamic, future-oriented industries a commitment to provide production systems that embody maximum efficiency and innovation. With its comprehensive expertise in developing new production technologies and related machines, the company contributes substantially to reducing production costs for end products and making them accessible to large groups of buyers the world over. *Contact* cometis AG Claudius Krause Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28 Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66 E-mail: krause@cometis.de Manz AG Axel Bartmann Tel.: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395 Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99 E-mail: abartmann@manz.com End of Media Release Issuer: Manz AG Key word(s): Enterprise 2018-01-18 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Manz AG Steigäckerstr. 5 72768 Reutlingen Germany Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0 Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99 E-mail: info@manz.com Internet: http://www.manz.com ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3 WKN: A0JQ5U Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 646353 2018-01-18

