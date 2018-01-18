

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $0.39 billion, or $3.48 per share. This was higher than $0.12 billion, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $1.99 billion. This was up from $1.72 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $0.39 Bln. vs. $0.12 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 225.0% -EPS (Q4): $3.48 vs. $1.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 231.4% -Revenue (Q4): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.7%



