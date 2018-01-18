

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wegmans and Publix have been chosen as the best supermarket in the U.S., according to a survey conducted by consulting firm Market Force Information.



Wegmans and Florida-based Publix tied for first place with a 77 percent Composite Loyalty Index Score. Trader Joe's and H-E-B came next, while Aldi came in at fourth place with 68 percent.



This is the second time that Wegmans' has topped the list. Trader Joe's had held the lead for several years until being bested by Wegmans in 2016.



Survey participants were asked to rate their satisfaction with their most recent grocery shopping experience and their likelihood that they would refer that grocer to others. The Composite Loyalty Index Score was calculated using customer ratings given for store qualities such as value, fast service and cleanliness.



Whole Foods was at No. 9 with a score of 61 percent, while Target was at No. 13 with 56 percent.



