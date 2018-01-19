

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) disclosed in a regulatory filing that the independent members of the Board of Directors approved Chief Executive Officer James Dimon's total compensation for 2017, in the amount of $29.50 million, an increase of 5.4 percent from last year's $28 million.



Dimon's total compensation includes an annual base salary of $1.50 million and performance-based variable incentive compensation of $28 million. $5 million of the variable incentive compensation will be delivered in cash and the remaining $23 million will be delivered in the form of Performance Share Units or 'PSUs'.



The amount of base salary and cash incentive remains unchanged from last year. Consistent with last year, the key features of the PSU program include a financial metric with absolute and relative performance goals, payout levels, as well as vesting and hold requirements.



