

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Germany-based Software AG (STWRY.PK) said that the recently enacted the US Federal tax reform lead to a one-time tax burden in the mid-single digit million euro range for fiscal 2017.



However, Software AG said that the US Federal Tax reforms will have a positive impact on the future business results of the group.



According to initial calculations by the company, the profit after-tax is estimated to improve during the current fiscal year 2018 and will lead to an increase in group earnings per share of +5 to +10 percent. The tax relief will not only impact the results of the current fiscal year, but is also expected to impact subsequent years within a similar positive range.



The company noted that Further details will be announced following the publication of the preliminary the fourth-quarter and Full Year 2017 results on 25 January 2018 at 09.30 am CET.



