sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

47,87 Euro		+0,21
+0,44 %
WKN: A2GS40 ISIN: DE000A2GS401 Ticker-Symbol: SOW 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SOFTWARE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOFTWARE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,30
48,80
18.01.
48,40
48,80
18.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOFTWARE AG
SOFTWARE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOFTWARE AG47,87+0,44 %