

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestlé said that it proposes Pablo Isla, Chief Executive Officer of Inditex; Kasper Rorsted, Chief Executive Officer of adidas; and Kimberly A. Ross, former Chief Financial Officer of Baker Hughes, for election to its Board of Directors. The elections will take place at the company's Annual General Meeting on April 12, 2018.



At that time, three current directors, Andreas Koopmann, Steven G. Hoch, and Naïna Lal Kidwai will retire from the Board. The Board also proposes the individual re-election of the Chairman and the other current members of the Board.



With the proposed nominees the full Nestlé Board will comprise 14 members, of which 12 are independent directors. Including the proposed nominees Nestlé has added seven new independent directors in the last three years. The continuous refreshment of the Board augments its diversity and experience and adds new perspectives in the different areas relevant to Nestlé.



