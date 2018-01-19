

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR), a supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing solutions, announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has elected current director George Fotiades as Chairman.



Fotiades replaces Chairman of the Board King Harris, who will be retiring effective May 2 at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



Separately, the Board appointed Craig Owens and Jesse Wu to the Board of Directors effective February 1. Owens, 63, is the former Chief Financial Officer and Administrative Officer of Campbell Soup Co. Wu, 61, currently advises private equity firms and previously held senior leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson.



Harris had overseen Aptar's predecessor businesses when they were part of Pittway Corp. and had served as a director since 1993 when Aptar was spun-off to become a stand-alone public company, and served as Chairman of the Board since 1995.



Joanne Smith, Chairwoman of the company's Corporate Governance Committee, said, 'King Harris is one of the founders credited with fostering the original vision for Aptar, as well as working closely with Aptar's leadership team to successfully grow the company.'



AptarGroup declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The payment date is February 21, to stockholders of record as of January 31.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX