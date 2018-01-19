

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHPG, SHP.L) announced that Thomas Dittrich will assume his role as CFO, and become an Executive member of the Board and a member of the Executive Committee, on March 19, 2018. Thomas is Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Committee at Sulzer Ltd, a publicly-listed, global industrial engineering and manufacturing company.



Prior to joining Sulzer, Thomas served as Vice President, Finance Corporate Planning and Chief Accounting Officer of Amgen Inc. between 2010 and 2014. Between 2006 and 2010, he was Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Amgen International. Thomas also spent eight years with Dell.



