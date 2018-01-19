

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines are implementing restrictions on passengers who wish to bring an 'emotional support animal' on a Delta flight.



Starting March 1, Delta passengers traveling with emotional support animals will be required to submit a 'confirmation of animal training' form signed by the passenger indicating the animal can behave properly in the cabin. Proof of health or vaccinations should also be submitted online 48 hours in advance.



The new rules are in addition to the current requirement of a letter from a doctor or licensed mental health professional.



Delta has decided to impose new standards for support dogs after recent increase in incidents involving these animals. Last year, a passenger's emotional support dog bit the face of the traveler in the next seat aboard a Delta flight.



'The rise in serious incidents involving animals in flight leads us to believe that the lack of regulation in both health and training screening for these animals is creating unsafe conditions across U.S. air travel,' said John Laughter, Delta's senior vice president, corporate safety, security and compliance, according to CNBC.



Support and service animals will still be allowed into the cabin free of charge.



