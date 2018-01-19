

HYGEA VCT PLC



General Meeting Results 19 January 2018



This announcement is made by Hygea vct plc (the 'Company') in connection with the share restructuring to be effected by the Company and the offer for subscription (the 'Offer') of new 'B' shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (the 'New 'B' Shares').



The Board is pleased to announce that at the general meeting of the Company held on 19 January 2018, the resolutions proposed in connection the Offer and other matters, as set out in the circular to shareholders dated 15 December 2017 (with the exception of the Resolution mentioned below), were duly passed on a show of hands as follows: Resolution 1 - to adopt revised articles of association;



Resolution 2 - to disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of New 'B' Shares;



Resolution 3 - to approve the cancellation of the share premium account of the Company (subject to the sanction of the Court);



Resolution 4 - to authorise the Company to make market purchases of New 'B' Shares;



Resolution 6 - to authorise the directors to allot New 'B' Shares; and



Resolution 7 - to approve a restated investment policy.



In relation to Resolution 5, consideration of this resolution was deferred to the end of the meeting and following further deliberation in relation to the sub-division of the Ordinary Shares and the buyback of the deferred shares, the Chairman proposed, and the meeting agreed, that consideration of this resolution be deferred to an adjourned meeting to take place on Monday 29 January 2018 at 12.00 noon at the offices of Howard Kennedy LLP, at No.1 London Bridge, London SE1 9BG.



A copy of the resolutions passed at the above meeting will shortly be available for inspection on both the Company's website (www.hygeavct.com) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM).



The votes and proxies received were as follows:



+----------+---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+ |Resolution| For | Against |Discretion | Abstain | +----------+---------+-----+-------+-----+------+----+-----+----+ | | Votes| %| Votes| %| Votes| %|Votes| %| +----------+---------+-----+-------+-----+------+----+-----+----+ |1 |2,446,769|97.18| 3,000| 0.12|68,000|2.70| 0| 0| +----------+---------+-----+-------+-----+------+----+-----+----+ |2 |2,431,769|96.58| 6,000| 0.24|71,000|2.82|9,000|0.36| +----------+---------+-----+-------+-----+------+----+-----+----+ |3 |2,430,769|96.54| 13,000| 0.52|71,000|2.82|3,000|0.12| +----------+---------+-----+-------+-----+------+----+-----+----+ |4 |2,004,769|79.62|445,000|17.67|68,000|2.70| 0| 0| +----------+---------+-----+-------+-----+------+----+-----+----+ |6 |2,425,769|96.35| 21,000| 0.83|68,000|2.70|3,000|0.12| +----------+---------+-----+-------+-----+------+----+-----+----+ |7 |2,443,769|97.06| 3,000| 012|68,000|2.70|3,000|0.12| +----------+---------+-----+-------+-----+------+----+-----+----+



Enquiries:



John Hustler, Hygea vct plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com



Roland Cornish, Beaumont Cornish Limited on 020 7628 3396



