

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session firmly in the green. The markets climbed during the first few hours of trade, before settling into a sideways pattern. Energy stocks were under pressure at the end of the week, due to a pullback in crude oil prices.



Investors managed to shrug off concerns over a possible U.S. government shutdown. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 230 to 197 in favor of a short-term government spending bill Thursday night, with the vote largely coming down along party lines.



However, the future of the spending bill in the Senate is uncertain, with Democrats saying they have the votes to block the legislation.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.42 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.78 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.33 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.15 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.58 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.39 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.61 percent.



In Frankfurt, chemicals giant BASF rallied 1.76 percent after its preliminary sales for 2017 rose by 12 percent.



Software AG jumped 1.71 percent. The tech firm said that the U.S. Federal Tax reforms will have a positive impact on the future business results of the group.



ThyssenKrupp gained 4.41 percent after its CEO confirmed its full year 2018 forecast at its annual general meeting.



Consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy tumbled 12.76 percent. The company's operating profit fell 16 percent in the first quarter, reflecting price reductions around Black Friday.



In Paris, Remy Cointreau lost 2.35 percent even as its third-quarter sales growth surpassed analysts' estimates.



Air France-KLM rose 0.42 percent despite Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on the stock to 'Equal weight' from 'Overweight.'



In London, crematorium operator Dignity plunged 49.79 percent and floor coverings retailer Carpetright plummeted 42.71 percent after issuing profit warnings.



easyJet climbed 4.73 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the stock to 'Overweight' from 'Equal weight.'



The euro area current account surplus increased in November after falling for two straight months, data from the European Central Bank showed Friday. The current account surplus rose to EUR 32.5 billion from EUR 30.3 billion in October.



Germany's producer price inflation eased in December, figures from Destatis showed Friday. Producer prices climbed 2.3 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 2.5 percent increase registered in November. A similar weaker rate was last seen in July.



UK retail sales in December declined more-than-expected from the previous month when consumers were lured by Black Friday promotions, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed Friday.



Retail sales volume dropped by a more-than-expected 1.5 percent from November, when they grew 1 percent.



This was the biggest fall since June 2016 and the largest in seven years for the month of December. Economists had forecast a 1 percent fall.



Consumer sentiment in the U.S. has unexpectedly deteriorated in the month of January, according to a preliminary report released by the University of Michigan on Friday. The report said the consumer sentiment index dipped to 94.4 in January from the final December reading of 95.9. Economists had expected the index to rise to 97.0.



