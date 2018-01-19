

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session in the green, extending its gains from the previous session after it snapped a three day losing streak. Despite Friday's gain, the market has suffered its second losing week since the start of the new year.



Traders were in a cautious mood at the end of the trading week. The earnings reporting season is set to get underway next week. Investors are also nervous over the possibility of a U.S. government shutdown.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.61 percent Friday and finished at 9,509.77. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall loss of 0.4 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.80 percent Friday and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.58 percent.



Logitech was among the top performing stocks of the session, with a gain of 2.4 percent. The computer accessories manufacturer is set to report financial results next Tuesday.



Geberit rose 2.2 percent, after surging over 6 percent during the previous session. The company reported strong fourth quarter sales growth on Thursday.



UBS increased 2.0 percent and Credit Suisse added 0.8 percent.



Lonza climbed 1.9 percent, Richemont advanced 1.6 percent and Swatch gained 1.5 percent. SGS also finished higher by 1.2 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis and Roche both increased by 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, shares of Nestlé dropped 0.3 percent.



Swiss Re and Zurich both weakened by 0.2 percent.



