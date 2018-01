WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open higher, shares of Nike (NKE) have seen further upside over the course of the trading session on Friday. Nike is currently climbing by 4 percent to a two-year intraday high.



The advance by Nike comes after Wedbush upgraded its rating on the athletic apparel and equipment giant to Outperform from Neutral.



