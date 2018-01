ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, shares of IBM Corp. (IBM) continue to see considerable weakness in afternoon trading on Friday. IBM is currently down by 4.3 percent after ending the previous session at its best closing level in nine months.



The pullback by IBM comes after the tech giant reported fourth quarter earnings that beat estimates but warned a higher tax rate would impact its profits for 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX