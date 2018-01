WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves during trading on Friday, although significant strength is visible among tobacco stocks. The NYSE Arca Tobacco Index is surging up by 2.1 percent after ending the previous session at its lowest closing level in almost a month.



Philip Morris (PM), Universal (UVV), and British American Tobacco are turning in some of the tobacco sector's best performances on the day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX