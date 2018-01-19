

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched higher Friday, trimming weekly losses as U.S. lawmakers scrambled to avert a government shutdown.



Feb. gold climbs $5.90, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,333.10/oz. Gold posted a weekly loss of 0.1 percent, sliding from recent 4-month highs.



Markets shrugged off a report from the University of Michigan showing an unexpected deterioration in consumer sentiment in the month of January.



The report said the consumer sentiment index dipped to 94.4 in January from the final December reading of 95.9. Economists had expected the index to rise to 97.0.



