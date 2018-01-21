

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has raised the monthly subscription rates of its Prime service.



Subscribers on month to month basis will now see an increase of almost 20 percent, from $10.99 to $12.99. Those with the monthly student membership will face a similar percentage increase of up to $6.49 from $5.49.



However, the online retail giant has not touched its yearly Prime subscription rates. A yearly subscription costs $99.



Amazon Prime members enjoy free shipping from Amazon's store as well as watch TV shows, movies and Amazon exclusive shows from Amazon's Prime Streaming Video service.



Those who subscribe to Prime Video only will not see a price increase.



