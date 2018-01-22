

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Co. (HAL), Netflix Inc. (NFLX), and Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) are among few notable companies slated to release their financial results on Monday, January 22, 2018.



Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) plans to release its fourth-quarter results after the bell on Monday, January 22, 2018, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.



Dec. 15, the company said it expects Q4 earnings to be in the range of $0.48 - $0.52 per share. Comparatively, the company's sequential third quarter 2017 earnings were $0.64 per share, which included debt refinancing and repayment charges of $0.02 per share. Excluding these items, Q3 2017 adjusted earnings were $0.66 per share.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net Sales - $1.9 Bln * Net Income - $20 Mln * EPS - $0.08 * Adj. Net Income - $106 Mln * Adj. EPS - $0.43



'Despite a lower sequential fourth quarter earnings result, we remain confident that macroeconomic and market conditions are in place to benefit domestic steel consumption in 2018,' said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Steel Dynamics expects Q4 2017 profitability from its overall steel operations to decrease in comparison to sequential third quarter results, reflecting the company's flat roll operations. Profitably for metals recycling platform is expected to remain consistent with sequential third quarter results, despite lower average ferrous selling values, as nonferrous earnings improved. However, demand remains strong for fabricated steel joist and deck products, and earnings from fabrication business are expected to somewhat improve from sequential Q3 results, based on expected record shipments and improved average sales price.



**



When Halliburton Co. (HAL) release its Q4 financial results before the bell today, Wall Street analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.46 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Total Revenue - $4.0 Bln * Net Loss From Cont. Ops. - $149 Mln * Loss From Cont. Ops. - $0.17/Shr * Adj. Income From Cont. Ops. - $35 Mln * Adj. Earnings From Cont. Ops. - $0.04/Shr.



Halliburton has been reporting upbeat earnings for the past few quarters, and is likey to surpass estimates in the fourth quarter too. The company believes its relative performance in the 2018 will remain strong, as a result of its ability to grow its North America revenue and margins, and improve position in its international businesses.



**



Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is due to release its Q4 results on Monday, January 22, 2018, at 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time. Analysts are looking for earnings of $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenues - $2.5 Bln * Net Income - $66.7 Mln * EPS - $0.15



While reporting third quarter results, the company said it projects fourth-quarter earnings of $0.41 per share, and expects to add 6.30 million memberships, with 1.25 million in the U.S. and 5.05 million internationally.



In a research note sent to investors earlier this month, Citi analysts said there is a 40% possibility that tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) will buy online video streaming service Netflix Inc. (NFLX) in 2018. Apple is making a strong push into TV and movie productions with a planned $1 billion investment to compete with rivals Google and Amazon. Buying Netflix may give it a strong foothold in these markets, in addition to helping it repatriate a portion of its massive cash pile sitting outside the U.S.



**



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX