

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ladbrokes Coral Group plc (LAD.L) issued a statement on speculations that the Secretary of State favours a £2 stake as the outcome of the triennial review consultation. The Group said it believes stake cuts will fail to adequately address any issue of problem gambling.



'The industry has also always made it clear that a cut to stakes will have serious consequences - resulting in shop closures which will ultimately affect jobs, tax revenue and the funding of racing. We will continue to make the case for a sensible measured, evidence led and proportionate response to the public concern regarding these issues and this will be the basis of the evidence submitted as part of the ongoing review.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX