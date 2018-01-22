

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Bivalirudin in 0.9 percent Sodium Chloride Injection or bivalirudin. Bivalirudin is a specific and direct thrombin inhibitor indicated for use as an anticoagulant in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), a common non-surgical procedure to treat blocked or narrowed blood vessels in the heart.



Bivalirudin will use Baxter's proprietary frozen GALAXY container technology, a non-PVC and non-DEHP system specifically designed to create a ready-to-use format for unstable molecules. Premixed versions of commonly prescribed drugs help simplify the preparation process and can avoid potential errors that may occur when medications are compounded. Compounding is the process of combining different ingredients in specific quantities to fill individualized prescriptions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX