

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) said Monday that Arthur Martinez will step down as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors at the conclusion of its fiscal year ending February 3, 2018 in connection with his plans to retire as a Director and not stand for re-election at the Company's 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in June. Terry Burman, Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Nominating and Board Governance Committee, will assume the role of Non-Executive Chairman at that time. The company raised its fourth-quarter outlook.



In the pre-Market trade, ANF is trading at $20.88, up $0.96 or 4.82%.



Burman, 72, currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Tuesday Morning Corporation and as a Director of Learning Care Group. During his career he held the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer of Barry's Jewelers, Chief Executive Officer of Signet, Chairman of Zale Corporation and was a member of the Board of Directors of Yankee Candle Company. Mr. Burman also has served as Chairman of the Board of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the company now expects comparable sales to be up high-single digits, compared to the previous outlook of up low-single digits; net sales to be up low-teens, compared to the previous outlook of up mid- to high-single digits, including benefits from the 53rd week and changes in foreign currency exchange rates. It expects operating expense, including other operating income, to be up slightly from $553.7 million last year, compared to the previous outlook of down approximately 1%, primarily due to volume-related expense on higher than anticipated net sales.



The company is currently assessing the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, but expects to recognize a significant income tax charge in the fourth quarter primarily related to the one-time deemed repatriation tax on accumulated foreign earnings.



Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are pleased by our performance across all brands and channels during the holiday season, with continued strength at Hollister, and the Abercrombie brand on track to deliver positive comparable sales for the quarter. Our customers remain at the center of all we do, and that singular focus has continued to drive both our brands forward.'



The company plans to release its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results on March 7, 2018.



