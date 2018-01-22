

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Priceline Group (NASDAQ) said that it appointed David Goulden as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1st, 2018. Goulden joins The Priceline Group from Dell Technologies, where he most recently served as President of their Infrastructure Solutions Group.



Goulden will lead The Priceline Group's global financial operations, including the Group's Finance, Tax, Treasury, Accounting, Internal Audit, Corporate Development and Investor Relations teams. He will report directly to Glenn Fogel, the Group's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Goulden will succeed Daniel J. Finnegan, who announced his retirement as Chief Financial Officer in 2017 after 14 years with The Priceline Group.



Prior to serving as President of Dell's Infrastructure Solutions Group, Mr. Goulden held numerous posts over a 14-year period at EMC Corporation, which was acquired by Dell in 2016, including Chief Financial Officer from 2006 to 2014.



