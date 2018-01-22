

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - A woman travelling on a Carnival cruise ship from New Orleans went missing after falling overboard in the Gulf of Mexico, according to reports.



The lady 'was seen going overboard' from the Carnival Triumph on Sunday night, according to Carnival Cruise Line spokesman Vance Gulliksen. The ship was on its second day of a five-day cruise from New Orleans to Mexico, and was heading to Cozumel, at the time of the incident.



A search is underway for the passenger. Several passengers on the ship notified that a woman went overboard, which was announced to the passengers around 8:30-9:00 last night.



Crew members launched rescue boats in the water and searched for passenger.



