

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Monday, seeing little movement after the Senate passed a spending bill that will fund the US government until February 8. The impasse was broken this morning.



Gold has been hovering at 4-month highs for the past few week amid expectations the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold for the next few months.



Gold was down $1 at $1331 an ounce.



The International Monetary Fund on Monday upgraded its global growth forecasts for this year and the next, reflecting acceleration in global economic activity and the impact of U.S. tax policy changes.



Global output is forecast to grow by 3.9 percent for both this year and the next, up from October projections of 3.7 percent, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook Update.



