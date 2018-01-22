

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - The first 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt has been sold for a whopping $300,000 at a charity auction event, just less than a week after the auto giant unveiled the latest special edition of the muscle car at the Detroit auto show.



Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford had bought Steve McQueen's son Chad McQueen for the event. Ford had brought Molly McQueen, Steve's grand daughter, to launch the car last week at the Detroit auto show.



On January 14, Ford unveiled a new Mustang Bullitt at the North American International Auto Show, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Warner Brothers film.



'The incredible amount of money raised by the first 2019 Mustang Bullitt for charity speaks to the excitement and passion that is out there for this all-new special edition model,' said Corey Holter, Ford car group marketing manager. 'Ford and the McQueen estate donated VIN 001 of the 2019 Mustang Bullitt to benefit Boys Republic, and 100% of the $300,000 hammer price will go to the organization to help children find the resources and skills to build meaningful lives on their own.'



