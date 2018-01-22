

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $143.83 million, or $1.00 per share. This was up from $103.26 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $601.27 million. This was up from $530.40 million last year.



Resmed Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $143.83 Mln. vs. $103.26 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $0.73 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $601.27 Mln vs. $530.40 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.4%



