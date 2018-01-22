sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,80 Euro		+1,00
+2,34 %
WKN: 856942 ISIN: US9897011071 Ticker-Symbol: ZB1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIONS BANCORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZIONS BANCORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,026
44,202
22.01.
44,00
44,20
22.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZIONS BANCORPORATION
ZIONS BANCORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZIONS BANCORPORATION43,80+2,34 %