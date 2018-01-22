

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $114 million, or $0.54 per share. This was lower than $125 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $114 Mln. vs. $125 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.73



