

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported positive results from the Phase IIIb LIBERTY study assessing the efficacy and safety of erenumab 140mg in patients with episodic migraine who had experienced two to four previous preventive treatment failures, due to lack of efficacy or intolerable side effects. The study met its primary endpoint, with significantly more patients taking erenumab experiencing at least a 50% reduction from baseline in their monthly migraine days as compared to placebo. The company said LIBERTY also met all secondary endpoints. The safety data are consistent with previous studies of erenumab to date, showing a placebo-like safety profile.



Subject to approval, Novartis and Amgen will co-commercialize erenumab in the US. Amgen has exclusive commercialization rights to the drug in Japan and Novartis has exclusive rights to commercialize in the rest of the world.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX