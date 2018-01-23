

ROME (dpa-AFX) - A former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) executive pleaded guilty Monday to making illegal payments to United Auto Workers union leaders and to filling a false tax return that failed to include $840,000 in income illegally siphoned from the company, according to reports.



Alphons Iacobelli, 58 years old, a former head of labor relations at Fiat Chrysler, agreed to plead guilty to violating the Labor Management Relations Act as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors probing officials in charge of collective bargaining agreements.



The plea came six months after a grand jury indicted him for his alleged role in a conspiracy to funnel money from Fiat Chrysler through a union training center to top union officials. According to the plea agreement, Mr. Iacobelli faces a maximum sentence of up to eight years imprisonment.



At a federal court hearing in Detroit, a solemn Mr. Iacobelli said he 'knowingly and voluntarily joined an ongoing conspiracy' to authorize more than $1.5 million in illegal payments to UAW leaders.



Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Judge told the court the payments were made on behalf with funds directly from the company or through the worker training center it financed.



Federal prosecutors alleged the misconduct began in 2009, the same year Chrysler emerged from bankruptcy, and continued through 2014. That time frame overlaps with a four-year labor deal the UAW reached with Fiat Chrysler in 2011. Messrs. Iacobelli and Holiefield were the union and company's top bargainers leading negotiations at the time.



Iacobelli reportedly said the payments he authorized to UAW officials included credit card purchases of electronics, furniture and jewelry, as well as a $262,219 check from UAW-Chrysler National Training Center to pay off the mortgage on the home of a former UAW vice president and his wife.



That payment was made to the now-deceased UAW vice president, General Holiefield, and his wife during a time when he was the union's top negotiator for bargaining with Fiat Chrysler. Holiefield's wife, Monica Morgan, has been charged separately.



Iacobelli abruptly left Fiat Chrysler before the start of union negotiations in 2015 and after that consulted for General Motors on labor matters. GM has said he no longer works for the company.



Prosecutors alleged Iacobelli worked with others at FCA to create a liberal spending policy for training-center credit cards to keep senior UAW officials 'fat, dumb and happy.'



Iacobelli also pleaded guilty to a charge of filing a false tax return that failed to include $840,000 in income illegally siphoned from Fiat Chrysler for his personal benefit, some of which was used to purchase a Ferrari 458 Spider sports car and two solid-gold Mont Blanc pens.



In addition to jail time with up to four years of supervised release, he owes $835,523 in unpaid taxes and faces the possibility of unspecified fines, according to District Judge Paul Borman, who oversaw the hearing. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.



Ms. Morgan, who is scheduled to make a court appearance next month, also has reached a plea deal with prosecutors, the reports said citing a person familiar with the matter. She will avoid a conspiracy charge leveled against her by a grand jury, and plead guilty to a lesser tax fraud charge.



