

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - German software and service provider SAP SE (SAP) on Tuesday announced more than 2 billion euros spend in France over the next five years.



The investments are intended to accelerate the company's fast growth in the cloud and advance a technology community focused on machine learning or ML, blockchain, the Internet of Things or IoT and software as a service or SaaS.



The move would accelerate the company's digital strategy and support the country's growing position as a hub of innovation.



As part of the planned investments, the company said it would incubate more than 50 startups, and will invest 150 million euros per year in R&D over next five years.



Further, the company said it acquired Recast.AI, a Paris startup focused on conversational user experience, to accelerate development of SAP Leonardo Machine Learning capabilities.



Bill McDermott, CEO, SAP, said after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, 'There is a real sense of economic momentum in France. President Macron's bold embrace of the digital world will help France rise to an enviable position as a global innovation leader. We see immense potential in the entrepreneurial spirit of France to disrupt business models, create modern jobs and unleash exciting new opportunities that help the world run better.'



In Germany, SAP shares are currently trading at 93.16 euros, up 1.50 percent.



