

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veolia Environment SA (VE) announced Tuesday that its Water business in France received new contracts worth 170 million euros from the city of Saint-Pierre in Reunion Island, Frontignan and the La Barche inter-municipal wastewater service.



The contract for the drinking water and wastewater public service management for the city of SaintPierre will be for 11 years. As per the contract, the treatment sludge will now be converted into compost for a circular economy approach.



Veolia will manage the inter-municipal drinking water service, covering the municipalities of Frontignan, Balaruc-les-Bains and Balaruc-le-Vieux.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX