

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $486 million, or $0.67 per share. This was up from $372 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $486 Mln. vs. $372 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.48



