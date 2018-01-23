

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FTS International Inc. announced it has launched initial public offering of 15,151,516 shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15.00 and $18.00 per share. The shares have been authorized for listing on the NYSE under the ticker symbol, FTSI.



FTS International Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, or E&P, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations.



