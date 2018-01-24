

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in January, and at an accelerated rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.4.



That's up from 54.0 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, output expanded at the quickest rate in 47 months, while new orders continued to rise sharply.



Inflationary pressures intensified.



